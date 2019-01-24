Rock County

Charged

LADARIEN D. BRACKENS, 32, of 2344 Riverside Drive, No. 46, Beloit, with false imprisonment, negligent handling of a weapon, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is accused of barricading a woman in a bedroom, throwing a phone into a TV screen and threatening the woman with a shotgun Sunday at his residence.

Walworth County

Charged

JESSICA M. DUDEK, 31, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, with identity theft by avoidance and obstructing an officer. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 6, they responded to a reckless driving complaint in the town of Lyons and found Dudek, who gave police a false name.

CHRISTIAN E. HANSON, 23, of 136A W. Center St., Whitewater, with three counts of uttering a forgery and one count of misdemeanor theft. Whitewater police say on Jan. 4-11, Hanson stole a woman’s purse at Walmart and tried to cash some of her checks for nearly $1,000.