Rock County

Arrest

14-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at his home on Texas Drive on charges of battery to law enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Intoxicated driving arrests

DANIEL O. BROOKENS, 40, of 1701 Schaller St., Janesville, at 2:04 a.m. Friday at Center Avenue and West State Street. It was listed as his third offense.

KENDYL R. VANKIRK, 19, of 541 Cornelia St., Janesville, at 12:42 a.m. Friday at Prairie Avenue and Sherman Avenue. She was cited for her first offense and also on charges of violating absolute sobriety while under 21, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reported

PIPE FOUND at 2:20 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. A glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was found in a sheriff’s office interview room.

Walworth County

Charged

LEOTIS C. LEWIS, 46, of Madison, and SAMUEL L. LEWIS, 25, of Chicago, and LAWRENCE P. DUNBAR, 25, of Chicago, all with party to uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. City of Delavan police say on Nov. 11, Leotis, Samuel and Dunbar were involved with using counterfeit money at Walmart.