Rock County

Arrest

LARRY RONALD GEE, 41, of 850 Sharpes Court, Beloit, at 12:17 p.m. Monday at 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of theft from a person/corpse, battery and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ANGELA N. LOPEZ, 27, of 1924 Dupont Drive, No. 7, Janesville, at 5:20 a.m. Monday at Racine and Ringold streets, Janesville.

ANGEL ROBERTO PINAL, 21, of 2911 Carrousel Drive, Janesville, at 4:58 a.m. Monday at Pontiac Drive and Humes Road, Janesville.

Charged

CHRISTOPHER N. HALL, 35, of 703 Portland Ave., Beloit, with battery by a prisoner. Hall is accused of punching another Rock County Jail inmate in a dispute involving a card game Oct. 3.

Reported

FIRE at 12:37 a.m. Saturday at 2231 N. Cainville Road, town of Magnolia. The fire started in the ceiling because of an electrical issue. Damages are estimated at $10,000.