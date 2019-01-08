Rock County
Charged
ISAIAH M. MONOSSO, 16, of the Rock County Youth Services Center, 210 E. Highway 14, Janesville, with assault by a prisoner. Monosso was waived into adult court Monday after being accused of spitting in the face of the center’s superintendent while Monosso was being forced into his cell Jan. 2. Monosso had been on administrative lockdown after a battery complaint Jan. 1, was given his allotted 30 minutes outside his cell and refused to return to it, according to the criminal complaint.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse