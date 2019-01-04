Rock County
Arrest
A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at 208 N. Main St., Janesville, on charge of felony credit card theft.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CARRIE LYNN JAMES, 34, of 1415 Camelot Drive, Janesville, at 2:03 a.m. Friday at South Academy and West Court streets, Janesville. It was her second offense.
BRANDEN DANIEL PETERS, 25, of N6787 University Road, Elkhorn, at 8:30 a.m. Friday at North Franklin Street and West Centerway, Janesville.
Reported
FRAUD/FORGERY at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday at 3530 N. County F, Janesville. Two checks were reportedly cashed from an account held by the Rock County Human Services Department.
Charged
WALTER C. WILDMAN, 22, of 214½ S. Pearl St., Janesville, with repeat disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman at his residence Tuesday after being convicted of domestic abuse in two cases last year.
Walworth County
Charged
CORY J. BEASTER, 38, of Fort Atkinson, with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Whitewater police say on Dec. 14, Beaster stole a car from a woman who had left the car running outside in Whitewater.
VERNON M. BENSON JR., 25, of 743 Moore St., Beloit, with attempting to flee an officer. Walworth police say on Dec. 14 at Highway 14 and Wisconsin Street, Benson fled from police and drove through Heyer Park, striking several small pine trees and a stop light.
MICHAEL D. PERRY, 40, of Chicago, with attempting to flee an officer. Lake Geneva police say on Dec. 21, he fled from police for 11 miles, running red lights and driving, in part, the wrong way down Highway 12.
DANIEL J. POZNANSKI, 22, of East Troy, with battery to emergency rescue worker, discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker and party to possession of drug paraphernalia. Town of East Troy police say on June 8, they responded to two people who were on the ground in a parking lot. One of the people said the two had used heroin previously, and the other, Poznanski, spit in the eye of an emergency responder.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse