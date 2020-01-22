Rock County

Charged

SPRING M. EVERINGHAM, 42, of 1753 Hemlock St., Beloit, with robbery by threat of force and bail jumping. She is accused of threatening to stab a manager of the Janesville Walmart who tried to stop her from leaving the store without paying for $381 in merchandise. She was also cited for third-offense intoxicated driving. An accomplice, GREGORY V. BARRETT, 56, of 1730 Hemlock St., Beloit, was charged with retail theft.

CHRISTOPHER G. BAREMORE, 42, of 418 Harding St., Janesville, with threat to law enforcement officer. He is accused of threatening to kill a Janesville police officer who arrested him on a parole violation Sunday night in the 400 block of Fremont Street.