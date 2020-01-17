Rock County

Arrests

RYAN CHAD MILLER, 38, of 1838 Shore Drive, Beloit, at 12:53 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Racine and Lincoln streets for possession of Schedule I, II narcotics, possession of cocaine, and operating while intoxicated. Also arrested at the same time and location was ALYSIA J. LOSEE, 28, of 1021 1/2 W. Wall St., Janesville, for possession of Schedule IV narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of THC.

Intoxicated driving arrests

AUSTIN TERRY MEYERS, 21, of 1716 Arbutus St., Janesville, at 9:18 p.m. Thursday at 15 N. Arch St.

NICHOLAS ALLEN KYLE, 23, of 1212 Hoover St., Janesville, at 1:52 p.m. Friday at North Parker Drive.

Accident

SOUTH JACKSON STREET, JANESVILLE, at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday, when a vehicle driven by Katrina Lynn Wright, 46, of 615 Roosevelt Ave., Beloit, was headed south when it hit a patch of ice, spun into oncoming traffic and struck a stone barrier. Wright and passenger Laura Gene Booth, 50, 1256 8th St., Beloit, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injuries.

Charged

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES WINCHESTER, 31, 612 Cherry St., Janesville, with two counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place. Police say Winchester delivered cocaine to a Janesville Police Department informant on two occasions.

Green County

Accident

W1700 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 92, TOWN OF BROOKLYN, at 6:06 a.m. Thursday, when a vehicle driven by Peter R. Olson, 49, Evansville, entered the ditch, struck a culvert, a fence, and a second culvert. Olson and passenger Karen K. Kaether, 49, Evansville, were transported for medical evaluation. Olson was cited for failure to maintain control and driving with a suspended license.