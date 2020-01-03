Rock County

Arrests

AMY N. PITTMAN, 44, of 1659 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit, at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock County jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on a charge of battery by prisoner.

BRITTANY L. KAY, 30, of 8985 N. First St., No. 10, Edgerton, at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday at her town of Fulton residence, on a charge of physical abuse of a child.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JORDAN P. MURPHY, 30, no known address, at 1:04 a.m. Thursday at Jackson and Riverside streets, Janesville. The arrest was reported as his second for intoxicated driving.

ROBERT L. FURGASON, 49, of 62 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday at Highway D and Sixth Street, town of Rock. Also arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

SARAH M. DEWBRE, 44, of Oregon, Wisconsin, at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Avenue and Dairyland Drive, Milton.

AMBER L. JONES, 37, of 732 Capman St., Milton, at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 14 and Trescher Road in the town of Bradford, after a traffic stop.

JUSTIN S. CARLON, 35, of 503 11th St., Brodhead, at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of Highway 81, town of Avon.

Reported

CHASE at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, starting at Laurel Avenue and Chatham Street in Janesville, after police tried to make a traffic stop on a black 2007 Dodge Charger. A sheriff’s deputy broke off pursuit after a short time. Car was found abandoned.

Walworth County

Charged

NATHAN D. BATES, 32, of 2032 Sunnyside St., Janesville, with second-offense THC possession and two counts of bail jumping. Whitewater police say on Nov. 27, they stopped Bates and found him with a THC vaporizer cartridge.

JASON A. CARUSO, 26, of 415 McDowell St., Delavan, with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments. City of Delavan police say between Dec. 22 and 23, Caruso strangled and beat up a woman he knows at the Baymont Inn before refusing to let her leave the room.

ROBERT S. HILDEBRAND, 60, of 1701 Steeple Drive, East Troy, with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments. Village of East Troy police say on Dec. 11, Hildebrand choked a woman he knows.

ALEXANDER N. PEPPER, 37, of 740 E. Geneva St., No. 4, Delavan, with attempted robbery with threat of force, disorderly conduct and two counts of battery to emergency rescue worker. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 25, Pepper changed his mind about an emergency detention, left a hospital, demanded someone’s car keys and fought with doctors and nurses.

JONAS PIETERS, 22, of N8537 Greenwald Court, East Troy, with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 by use of force, repeated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16. City of Delavan police say between June and Sept. 12, Pieters raped a teenage girl he knows.

JOSHUA G. TRACY, 36, of 118 South Church St., Elkhorn, with second-offense possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sharon police say on Nov. 27, they found Tracy in his car with cocaine residue.