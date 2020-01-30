Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

SANDRA K. EWING, 39, of 418 W. Holmes St., Janesville, at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday at home.

Charged

TYLER A. HANSON LETCHER, 23, of 1534 S. Willard Ave., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of having five bags of marijuana with a total weight of about 1.75 ounces when Janesville police stopped him at Milton Avenue and Creston Park Drive on Tuesday night.

JEFFREY A. CAPLES, 31, of 14408 W. Highway 81, Brodhead, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury. He is accused of driving his car into a man outside a residence in the 1700 block of Gateway Boulevard, Beloit, in the early-morning hours of Jan. 1, causing cracked ribs and severe cuts to his leg, among other injuries.

TIMMY L. WEEKS, 58, of 329 S. Washington St., Janesville, with party to theft and fraudulent use of a credit card after a woman reported her card was stolen while she was shopping at the Janesville Walmart on June 23. It was immediately used to make four purchases at Walmart totaling $683.