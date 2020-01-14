Rock County

Arrests

SHAWN M. BANKER, 40, 1911 Morningside Drive, Janesville, at 1:14 p.m. Monday at 517 Milton Ave., Janesville, on suspicion of one count of burglary.

KRYSTAL R. KOSUB, 20, 26 Kerwyn Mathews Court, Janesville, at 5:23 p.m. Friday at the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on suspicion of one count of felony retail theft.

Reported

THEFT at 4:54 a.m. Monday on the 700 block of Swallow Lane, Janesville. A resident gave police video footage of a man entering a pickup truck and stealing a $1,000 computer and multiple other items. Police said footprints around a trailer park along Swallow Lane show someone had checked multiple vehicles, sheds and porches for items.

Charged

ROBERT E. SPROUSE, 29, of 2015 Meadow Drive, Beloit, with failure to report to jail. Sprouse is accused of failing to report by Sept. 16 to begin serving a six-month sentence for unlawful use of a phone as a habitual criminal.

NICOLE L. RIZER, 39, Stoughton, with identity theft for financial gain. Rizer is accused of using personal information of a woman she knows to open a credit card account and charge more than $6,000 on it between April 1 and Aug. 5 in Janesville.

JUAN P. RODRIGUEZ, 51, of 303 S. Academy St., Janesville, with escape. Rodriguez is accused of not returning to the jail after being released to look for employment Dec. 24. He had started serving a one-year sentence Dec. 6 for failure to pay child support.