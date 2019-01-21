Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

LASHANDA L. DYKEMAN, 31, of 354 W. Racine St., Janesville, at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive, Janesville.

WILLIAM M. JONES, 42, of 2006 S. Terrace St., Janesville, at 9:45 p.m. Friday at Jackson Street and Delavan Drive, Janesville.

Fire calls

3001 S. RIVER ROAD, TOWN OF ROCK, at 8:14 p.m. Sunday for a suspected chimney fire.