Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
LASHANDA L. DYKEMAN, 31, of 354 W. Racine St., Janesville, at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive, Janesville.
WILLIAM M. JONES, 42, of 2006 S. Terrace St., Janesville, at 9:45 p.m. Friday at Jackson Street and Delavan Drive, Janesville.
Fire calls
3001 S. RIVER ROAD, TOWN OF ROCK, at 8:14 p.m. Sunday for a suspected chimney fire.
