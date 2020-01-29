Rock County

Arrest

Intoxicated driving arrests

MICAH J. MACDONALD, 31, 209 Prospect Ave., Janesville, at 11:34 p.m. Monday at Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive, Janesville. Also cited for possession of a Schedule I and II narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he had a used syringe and cotton ball that contained residue from the opioid drug fentanyl.

Reported

THEFT at 9:31 p.m. Monday at BP Gas, 1951 Center Ave., Janesville. A person reported someone stole a wallet with $100 inside from their vehicle. Also reported stolen was a leather purse, a bottle of ketchup and a bottle of cologne.

Charged

EMMETT L. HITT SR., 62, of 2032 Sunnyside Street, Janesville, with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. He is accused of resisting when officers tried to arrest him on a probation violation around 8:30 p.m. Monday at his residence, including spitting in the face of one officer.

Fire

VEHICLE FIRE reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Interstate 90/39 southbound just south of Milton. Authorities shut down one lane of traffic while firefighters extinguished hot brakes on a semitrailer truck that caused the blaze.