Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

ALLEN L. OLSON, 41, of 724 Harding St., Janesville, at 6:47 p.m. Friday at Center Avenue and Van Buren Street, Janesville.

KARIE J. HARRINGTON, 24, of 2025 W. Wall St., No. 11, Janesville, at 2:02 a.m. Friday at Atwood Avenue and Court Street, Janesville. It was listed as her second arrest on drunken driving charges.

Reported

BURGLARY at 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Van Buren Street, Janesville. Reported taken was cold medicine and sleeping medicine. No value was given.