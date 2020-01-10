Rock County

Accidents

CHATHAM AND KING STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, when a passenger van driven by Joseph P. Juric, 46, of 357 W. Racine St., Janesville, collided in the intersection with a car driven by Stephine M. Henkel, 31, of 1535 Sylvester St., Janesville. Juric was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury. Henkel was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, with a suspected minor injury. Henkel was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

CENTER AVENUE AT JOHNSON STREET, JANESVILLE, at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, when a passenger van driven by Daniel K. Burdick, 64, of 309 Palm St., Janesville, and a passenger van driven by Dera K. Tesch, 49, of 1204 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, collided in the intersection. Burdick was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center with a suspected minor injury. Tesch was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.