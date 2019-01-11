Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
KATIE MAE LIVINGSTON, 30, of 1118 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 3:21 a.m. Friday at Racine Street and Wright Road, Janesville. The offense was listed as Livingston’s second for intoxicated driving.
Charged
MICHELLE R. KENNEDY, 50, of Cherrydale, Illinois, and LECIA M. WADE, 50, of Rockford, Illinois, both with felony retail theft. They are accused of taking $661 worth of fragrances from Ulta in Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on Dec. 11.
Reported
FIRE at 6: 14 p.m. Friday at 2185 Linway Drive, Beloit. No injuries reported. Cause and estimate of damages have yet to be determined. A cat was rescued from the home after residents safely exited.
