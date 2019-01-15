Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

JOSHUA I. BAIN, 20, of Burlington, at 8:50 a.m. Sunday at Center Avenue and Rockport Road, Janesville.

SUSAN M. HUGHES, 38, of 4146 S. Afton Road, town of Beloit, at 3:08 p.m. Sunday.

Charged

ZACHARY E. MOEN, 21, of 519½ S. Parker Drive, Janesville, with fleeing an officer, obstructing and five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, all as a repeat felony offender. Moen is accused of fleeing a town of Beloit police officer at high speed, at times driving without lights, failing to stop for a stop sign and fleeing on foot from the vehicle early Saturday morning.

JOSEPH L. OLSON, 33, of 14522 W. Hafeman Road Brodhead, with burglary. Olson is accused of breaking into Jack & Dick’s Feed and Garden, 975 S. Jackson St., Janesville, on Dec. 4 or 5.

Accidents

RACINE STREET NEAR WRIGHT ROAD, JANESVILLE at 3:21 a.m. Friday. Katie Mae Livingston, 30, of 408 S. Main St., No. 4, Janesville, was traveling westbound on Racine Street when she drove off the road onto an adjacent bike path and crashed into a tree. Livingston was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected serious injuries.

