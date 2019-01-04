Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
ANTOINE P. LOVE, 41, of 212 N. Franklin St., No. 12, Janesville, at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday at Milwaukee Street and Parker Place, Janesville.
ADAM T. NASH, 35, of 1515 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
ALLEN J. GREFSHEIM, 22, of 503 Center Ave., Janesville, at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday at Harmony Circle Southwest and Hawthorne Avenue, Janesville.
JARROD R. HARRIS, 28, of Madison at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of North Lexington Drive, Janesville. It was listed as his second arrest on drunken-driving charges. He was also arrested on charges of possession of intoxicants in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reported
BURGLARY at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Willard Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken were $1,250 worth of video game equipment and $100.
Accidents
PARKER DRIVE AT EAST MILWAUKEE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 6:09 p.m. Monday, when Cynthia J. Cruz, 66, of 835 Lincoln Ave., Beloit, allegedly ran a red light and collided with a car driven by Franklin J. Deaton, 20, of 1126 Cherry St., Janesville. A passenger in Cruz’s car, Sarah T. Cruz, same address, was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit.
HUMES ROAD AT NORTH LEXINGTON DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 28, when a pickup truck driven by Sharon K. Foley, 67, of 1268 S. Arch St., Janesville, collided in the intersection with a pickup driven by Todd A. Hanthorn, 49, of 1338 N. Hall Road, Whitewater, and then with an SUV driven by Joshua P. Hough, 42, of 632 Somerset Drive, Janesville, and a car driven by Nada Johnson, 52, of 104 Albion St., Edgerton. Foley was cited for failure to yield the right of way while turning on a flashing yellow light. Hanthorn was treated and released at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
CENTER AVENUE BRIDGE, JANESVILLE, at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 28, when a car driven by Holly A. Webb, 30, of 877 Glen St., Janesville, went out of control on the icy surface during freezing rain and hit a guardrail, shutting down the bridge. Several passengers were listed as being transported to a hospital with “no apparent injury.”
HUMES ROAD AT INTERSTATE 90/39, JANESVILLE, at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 22, when a minivan driven by Brock J. Wachtveitl, 32, of 44 W. Madison St., Darien, collided with the rear of an SUV stopped in traffic, driven by Alan D. Jacobson, 1143 Oak St., Beloit. A passenger in Jacobson’s vehicle, Susanne M. Jacobson, 62, same address, was transported for medical treatment. Wachtveitl was cited for inattentive driving after he told police he took his eyes off the road to retrieve a fallen soft drink and for a seatbelt violation.
PINE VIEW LANE AT GREEN VALLEY DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20, when an SUV driven by Shuk Y. Lee, 42, of 2314 Pine View Lane, Janesville, struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Matthew W. Manecke, 49, of 2342 Green Valley Drive, Janesville. Manecke was treated and released at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Lee was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Charged
GEVONTANE E. MORAGNE, 20, of 920 Park Ave., No. 315, Beloit, with fleeing an officer and possession of marijuana. He is accused of fleeing town of Beloit police starting at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive at speeds exceeding 80 mph. The chase continued along Inman Parkway and Prairie Avenue, ending on Wood Court.
Walworth County
Charged
JAMES L. DOWDAL, 33, of Genoa City, with physical abuse of a child by recklessly causing great bodily harm. Lake Geneva police say on Dec. 15, a months-old baby had a brain bleed, which police and doctors linked to Dowdal’s previous behavior, which could include shaking the child.
SEAN M. OSBORNE, 18, of Chicago with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Dec. 2, they stopped a car with Osborne inside with nearly 24 grams of marijuana, a pipe and $233 in cash.
PATRICIA L. MORTLOCK, 41, of 838 Ninth Place, Delavan, with possession of narcotic drugs. City of Delavan police say on March 23, Mortlock had Vicodin pills she recently bought.
CODY M. MURPHY, 20, of 1119 MacLean Road, Elkhorn, with identity theft for financial gain and uttering a forgery. Lake Geneva police say on Sept. 1, Murphy used checks that were not his to buy $286.72 worth of goods from Walmart in Lake Geneva.
KASE R. MYERSON, and KENT R. MYERSON, both 19, of 1009 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lake Geneva police say on Dec. 1, 2017, they searched the home where both Myersons live, which is near a school, and found four baggies of marijuana weighing about 27.8 grams, a bag of cocaine weighing 7.4 grams and a glass smoking device.
