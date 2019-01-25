Rock County

Arrests

LASHAUN A. JOHNSON, 39, of 251 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit, at 2:27 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on a charge of felony probation violation and vehicle operator fleeing or attempting to elude and officer.

JEREMI L. ALEXANDER, 46, of 400 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 9:03 p.m. Sunday on charge of third-degree sexual assault and burglary.

Reported

FRAUD at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday. A person reported receiving a text message that indicated they had been approved for a loan with GE Capital Finance. The person later sent the suspect two Google Play gift cards and allowed them access to her checking account. Funds were then taken out of the person’s account without their permission.

