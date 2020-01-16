Rock County

Arrests

SHANNON R. PATTERSON, 34, of 3724 Curry Lane, Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 20, in the 800 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of strangulation and suffocation, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse.

JOSEPH L. STOUT, 39, of 512 Highland Ave., Beloit, at 6:49 p.m. Saturday at the Rock County Jail, 200 Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of substantial battery and battery by prisoner. The charges stem from an incident earlier the same day when police say Stout hit his 37-year-old cellmate in the face, causing multiple fractures.

Intoxicated driving arrests

BRENNAN L. GABRIELSON, 22, of 105 W. State St., Janesville at 5:40 p.m. Monday at Milwaukee Street and Interstate 90/39. She was also arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

SHERRY L. PAYNE, 51, of 1266 Winston Drive, No. 1, Edgerton, at 11:06 a.m. Saturday at Highway 59 and Riley Road, town of Porter.

LILLIAN G. GARGIS, 17, of Waynesburo, Texas, at 4:51 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of Black Bridge Road, Janesville.

MARK LOSHING, 28, of 408 S. Main St., Janesville, at 3:27 a.m. Sunday at Garfield Avenue and Court Street, Janesville.

Reported

BURGLARY at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Swallow Lane. A number of sheds in the area were broken into and reported taken were tools valued at $2,000 and a tent valued at $100.

FRAUD at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Chadswyck Drive, Janesville. Money totaling $80,964 had been taken out of bank accounts.

Accidents

LEXINGTON DRIVE AND HUMES ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 7:01 a.m. Saturday. Olga I. Reyes Fernandez, 46, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was westbound on Humes Road near Lexington Drive when she slid on the icy road and struck a light pole. Reyes Fernandez was reported transported for medical attention.