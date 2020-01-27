Rock County

Arrest

JAMIE L. LITES, 40, of 511 W. Racine St., Janesville, at 8:27 p.m. Saturday at home on a charge of physical abuse of a child.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ALLYSON P. LARGO, 24, of Loves Park, Illinois, at 4:59 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Racine Street, Janesville.

HAU K. PAL, 29, of 1412 Church St., Janesville, at 4:33 p.m. Saturday at Pearl and Ravine streets, Janesville.

ZACHARY T. MARCH, 29, of 709 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, at 3:16 a.m. Sunday at Center Avenue and McKinley Street, Janesville.

THOMAS 37, of 3200 Randolph Road, Janesville, at 2:15 a.m. Sunday at Court Street and Oakhill Avenue, Janesville.

SKYLER N. PLOOF, 18, 214 S. Pearl St., Janesville, at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln and Racine streets, Janesville. Ploof was also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping.