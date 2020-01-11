Rock County
Arrests
TRAVIS M. SIMS, 42, of 840 Harding St., No. 207, Janesville, at 1:03 p.m. Friday at home on suspicion of one count of third-degree sexual assault.
DAMIEN C. JUDGE, 24, no fixed address, at 2:54 p.m. Thursday at Racine Street and Palmer Drive, Janesville on suspicion of possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics. Police found Judge in front of apartments intoxicated on what appeared to be heroin. Police searched Judge and found drug paraphernalia and heroin. He was being held at the Rock County Jail after he was transferred to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for medical clearance.