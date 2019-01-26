Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

TERRA L. WARTHEN, 47, of Waterloo, Illinois, at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at 1138 Humes Road, Janesville.

ERIC N. EISFELDT, 18, of 428 E. Centerway, Janesville, at 12:53 a.m. Thursday at High and Court streets, Janesville. Eisfeldt also was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I and II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited for operating while suspended.