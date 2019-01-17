Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
RANDY P. MAIZONET, 62, of 306 West Centre St., village of Footville, at 11:40 p.m. Monday at 9 North County H, town of Center. It was his first offense.
Reported
FRAUD/FORGERY at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday at 13447 East Lake Shore Road, town of Clinton. A man reported receiving a fraudulent check for a couch he was selling on Craigslist.
ROBBERY at 10:45 p.m. Monday at 2621 South River Road, town of Rock. A man reported being robbed at gun point after attempting to meet with a man he met on the dating app Grindr. The man was unable to make contact with the man at the address. As he was returning to his truck, the man was confronted by an unknown man with a shotgun. The man reported throwing $50 to $60 at him.
Charged
THOMAS M. ECHOLS, 38, of 1407 Canyon Drive, No. 2, Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman at a Janesville residence the night of Oct. 21. An arrest warrant was issued.
JORDAN M. RIGGS, 28, of 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of assaulting another inmate at the Rock County Jail on Tuesday.
Walworth County
Charged
GABRIEL R. CHAVEZ, 17, of 433 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lake Geneva police say on Dec. 27, they found Chavez with nearly 0.5 pounds of marijuana and a pipe.
LARAEL L. LITTLETON, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, with improperly possessing a credit card scanning device, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. Whitewater police say on Jan. 11, they responded to a domestic incident and found Littleton, who gave police a fake name, with a credit card scanner as well as credit cards in other people’s names and two fake IDs.
