Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

DONALD R. BAIRD, 58, of Fort Atkinson, at 2:46 a.m. Friday at County H and Beloit-Newark Road, town of Newark. It was listed as Baird’s third arrest on a drunken-driving charge. He also was cited for operating after revocation and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

HOLDEN J. RICHARDT, 23, of 11457 N. Lakeview Drive, Edgerton, at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday at Milton Avenue and McCormick Drive, Janesville. It was listed as Richardt’s second arrest on a drunken-driving charge.

WESTON R. WELTER, 26, of N952 County D, Whitewater, at 12:43 a.m. Friday at 4035 E. Bingham Road, town of Harmony. Welter also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charged

BRANDAN L. GRAY, 28, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, with battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, battery as a repeater and obstructing an officer. Gray is accused of assaulting two women he knows the night of Dec. 29 in the 900 block of Kenwood Avenue, Beloit.

MARSHAWN D. GILES, 20, Madison, with fleeing an officer. Giles is accused of fleeing town of Turtle police on Interstate 43 at speeds up to 115 mph and going off the side of East Hart Road on Jan. 1.

Accident

SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET NEAR WEST RACINE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 8:07 p.m. Saturday. Carlos Avalos, 32, of Jefferson, swerved and struck a utility pole. Avalos was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.

