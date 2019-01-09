Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

BRODY M. O’BRIEN, 20, of Stoughton at 11 a.m. Monday at Highway 51 and Arrowhead Shores Road, town of Fulton

Reported

FRAUD at 12:31 p.m. Monday on North Ellendale Road, Edgerton. A woman reported someone had used her credit card for an $846 transaction.

FRAUD at 11:17 a.m Monday in the 200 block of West Burbank Avenue, Janesville. A woman was robbed of $2,805 in a gift card scam.

FRAUD at 2:44 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Racine Street, Janesville. A man reported that someone used his ATM card to withdraw $100.

Charged

MICHAEL C. HAKALA, 57, of 103 Wallace Way, Milton, with theft by false representation and two counts of bail jumping. He is accused of buying Canadian maple leaf gold coins for $23,400 but not paying $8,000 of that amount.

