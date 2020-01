Rock County

Arrest

TODD ALAN PFEIFFER, 57, of 1012 Rutledge Court, Janesville, at 9:59 a.m. Saturday at his home on charges of aggravated battery—intending subject harm.

Intoxicated driving arrests

EDDIE HUDSON, 42, of 245 Sunset Drive, Janesville, at 9:54 p.m. Friday at home.

JEREMY SCOTT PERGANDE, 30, of 2610 Lexington Drive, No. 2, Janesville, at 6 p.m. Friday at 4211 Milton Ave., Janesville.