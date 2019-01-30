Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

DEBORAH PAHL, 49, of Hebron, Illinois, at 9:02 p.m. Friday at Highway 51 and Happy Hollow Road, town of Rock. She was also cited with open intoxicants in a vehicle after police found two bottles of vodka, one empty and the other half full, in her car.

JON A. SCHNEIDER, 40, of 201 S. Wright St., Unit A, Orfordville, at 4:05 a.m. Saturday on Bass Creek Road, town of Rock.

RANDALL L. CHEZEN, 38, of Greenfield, at 9:47 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Highway 11/14, town of La Prairie. He was also arrested on a charge of endangering safety by the intoxicated use of a firearm.

DONALD C. SCHNURA, 23, of 1209 Church St., Janesville, at 12:46 a.m. Sunday at Highway 14 and Fox Road, town of Center.

CHARLES J. FOX, 45, of 139 S. Fischer Ave., Beloit, at 5:15 a.m. Sunday at Oakhill Avenue and Highway 11, town of Rock.

FRED J. LIPTOW, 70, of 4733 County J, Beloit, at 2:11 a.m. Monday, at County X and Olson Road, town of Clinton.

CHRISTOPHER L. THORLAND, 19, of 313 Higgins Drive, Evansville, at 7:36 p.m. Monday at home. He was also arrested on charges of battery, bail jumping, strangulation, intimidating a witness, damage to property and driving without a license. The charges stem from an incident where police say Thorland punched, kicked and choked 26- and 18-year-old women while his car was in motion.

JOHN R. KOZLIKJ, 53, of 6926 E. Highway 14, Janesville, at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, in the 8500 block of County A, town of Johnstown.

DEAN M. EVELAND, 58, McFarland, at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Tolles Road and Highway 14, town of Porter.

DIXIE A. ARTHUR, 73, of 2800 N. Wright Road, Janesville, at 5:54 p.m. Thursday at East Racine Street and South Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville.

Reported

THEFT at 3:46 p.m. Friday on West Footville-Hanover Road, town of Plymouth. Eight pairs of Jordan Retro shoes valued at $1,282.88 were reported taken.