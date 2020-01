Rock County

Arrest

ASHLEA L. MAREK, 28, 1322 Portland Ave., Beloit at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday at Caroline Street and Memorial Drive, Janesville on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

DANIEL O. BROOKENS, 40, of 1701 Schaller Drive, Janesville at 2:03 a.m. Friday at Center and Stateline roads, town of Avon. It was listed as his third arrest on drunken driving charges.