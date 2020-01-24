Rock County

Arrests

A 16-YEAR OLD CHICAGO GIRL at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday at Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of retail theft between $5,000 and $10,000.

EMILY S. GREEN, 31, of 615 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, at 7 a.m. Wednesday at home on charges of forgery and theft of moveable property.

Intoxicated driving arrest

TYLER ALLEN FARNSWORTH, 33, of 3821 Balmoral Drive, Janesville, at 11:40 p.m. Thursday at 613 S. Pearl St., Janesville.

Charged

JUSTIN D. SCHLIEM, 38, of 1015 W. Holmes St., No. 2, Janesville, with three counts of delivery of cocaine. He is accused of selling a total 3.5 grams of crack cocaine to a Janesville police informant on Sept. 8, 9 and 17. An arrest warrant was issued.