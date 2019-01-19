Rock County

Arrests

A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, Friday at the Rock County Youth Services Center, referred to juvenile authorities on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of battery while armed and receiving stolen property, in three 2018 cases.

KWAN JOHNSON, 24, Chicago, at 10:22 p.m. Thursday at Milton Avenue and Glen Street, Janesville, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of felony bail jumping, after more than four ounces of marijuana were found after a traffic stop.

Walworth County

Charged

AMANDA R. SWANLEY, 35, of W5004 Cobblestone Road, Walworth, with one count of first-offense intoxicated driving and two counts each of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Elkhorn police say on Dec. 6, Swanley drove recklessly while intoxicated and crashed into a truck. Police reported finding her with Alprazolam, Vyvanse and Acetaminophen.