Rock County
Arrest
A 16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock County Youth Services Center, 201 E. Highway 14, Janesville, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of battery after allegedly hitting, kicking and spitting at staff members.
Intoxicated driving arrests
PATRICK J. BURNETT, 20, of 1870 Harrison Ave., Beloit, at 7:59 p.m. Monday at Highway 51 and Manogue Road, town of Fulton, after his car went into a ditch. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
ATHENA L. STEELE, 18, of 5900 N. River Road, Janesville, at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday at Newville and Pine roads, town of Fulton, after a two-vehicle crash. A passenger in the other vehicle was cited for underage drinking.
RUSSELL J. MCNEIL, 29, of 5701 S. County J, Janesville, at 2:32 a.m. Saturday at County J and Maple Lane Road, town of La Prairie. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
SAMANTHA RENGSTORF, 25, Fitchburg, at 1 a.m. Sunday at Harbor Road and Highway 59, town of Fulton.
Reported
BURGLARY at 8:09 a.m. Friday on South Highway 213 in the town of Plymouth. Someone broke into a shed and took a leaf blower, saw, weed cutter and nail gun.
BURGLARIES Sunday in the 7200 and 7300 blocks of West Mill Pond Road, town of Newark. In one, a door was damaged. In another, a barn and trailer were broken into, but nothing was taken. In a third, more than $2,000 worth of Stihl power tools and a Craftsman impact wrench, among other tools, were taken.
Charged
MONTRELL V.I. HITT, 17, of 2727 Park Place Lane, No. 303, Janesville, with substantial battery by use of a dangerous weapon. He is accused of using the butt of a BB gun to hit a man in the head. The man was hit around 1 a.m. Saturday while entering East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee St.
BRANDON W. PLUMMER, 29, of 2241 Shore Drive, Beloit, with attempted burglary, two counts of bail jumping and two counts of burglary. He is accused of taking jewelry, a clock and a watch from a home on West Spring Creek Road in the town of Beloit on Dec. 18. He also is accused of trying to break into a home in Beloit on Dec. 27 and of breaking into another Beloit home Dec. 28, when police arrested him.
MICHAEL J. POZZANI, 40, of 2609 Bond Place, Janesville, with felony retail theft, misdemeanor retail theft, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of shoplifting at the Janesville Kohl’s Department Store on Saturday and running from police and taking a Fitbit from the Janesville Target store.
BENJAMIN G. ALEX, 21, of 16508 W. Avon North Townline Road, with domestic violence counts of strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of assaulting a woman Sunday at his residence.
MATTHEW M. HORKEY, 32, of 3025 Beloit-Newark Road, Beloit, with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13. He is accused of sexual assault of a child he knows in 2013.
