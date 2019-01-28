Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High around 25F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.