Walworth County

Charged

AMANDA M. ADAMS, 31, of 16½ S. Wisconsin St., Unit B, Elkhorn, with party to robbery with threat of force and disorderly conduct. Elkhorn police say on Jan. 3, Adams showed a pair of scissors, threatened to stab someone and stole a guitar and amplifier.

JULIA K. CVICKER, 19, of Salem, Oregon, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 10, they found 144.1 grams of marijuana, two scales, a bong, a pipe and THC wax in Cvicker’s backpack.

MENG LEE, 22, of W7332 Highway 12, town of Whitewater, with possession of methamphetamine. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 1, they responded to Sapphire House Productive Living and found Lee with meth.

