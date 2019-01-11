Walworth County
Charged
SCOTT A. BEGOR, 37, of 104 E. Walworth Ave., No. 304, Delavan, with delivering heroin and possession of narcotic drugs, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police say on Aug. 30, Begor delivered heroin to someone who overdosed. Police also say they responded on Aug. 12 to help Begor, who gave himself Narcan after taking a bad dose of heroin.
WILLIAM D. DEVRIES, 55, of 1518 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, with failure to report to jail. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say Devries was supposed to report for a 20-day jail sentence with work release for one count of misdemeanor bail jumping but never showed up. Police reported arresting him on Dec. 22.
HECTOR K. ESPINO, 22, of 606 E. North St., Whitewater, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping. Whitewater police say on Dec. 8, they arrested Espino on suspicion of intoxicated driving, but they also found in his house 6.08 ounces of marijuana, $2,500 in cash and vape cartridges.
KENDRA N. GOEBEL, 25, of Spring Grove, Illinois, with felony retail theft, and HARLEY B. MENARD, 25, of Lake Villa, Illinois, with party to felony retail theft. Lake Geneva police say between Sept. 6 and 25, Menard and Geobel stole from Home Depot and sold the items at pawn shops.
ANDREW R. KALSCHEUER, 30, of 2080 Shopiere Road, Apt. 2S, Beloit, with possession of cocaine. Whitewater police say on Dec. 23, they stopped Kalscheuer and found him with 2.5 grams of cocaine. He is charged as a second and subsequent offense due to a previous delivery of marijuana conviction.
MICHAEL A. KLUG, 35, of Palmyra, with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Whitewater police say on Jan. 5, Klug was parked, sleeping or passed out, in the McDonald's drive-thru. It took police four or five minutes to wake him up, and they said Klug drove away, nearly hitting two officers.
JACKLIN M. SCHRANK, 34, address unknown, with two counts of identity theft for financial gain. City of Delavan police say on Nov. 5, Schrank stole a debit card and used it in Delavan and Janesville.
