Rock County

Arrest

PAUL M. WESTON, 56, Rockford, Illinois, at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville, on a warrant charging unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JOHN A. DAVID-MENDEZ, 23, of 3071 Spaulding Ave., Janesville, at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday at 1800 Milton Ave., Janesville, after he was found slumped over the wheel of a car with the engine running. He was also arrested on charges of bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ETHAN J. LEARNED, 19, of 1411 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, at 12:10 a.m. Thursday at 1703 S. Chatham St., Janesville. Also issued municipal citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.

Charged

SANFORD L. NICKLES, 36, of 545 S. Main St., Janesville, with delivery of narcotics, two counts of delivery of heroin and two counts of bail jumping. He is accused of selling 0.6 grams of heroin to a Janesville police informant on Sept. 1 and again on Oct. 8 and selling 0.6 grams of fentanyl on Nov. 7.

PHILLIP D. CLARK, 49, of 538 Albion Road, Edgerton, with fleeing an officer, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving after revocation and having an unauthorized license plate. He is accused of committing the violations as he fled Edgerton police Dec. 6. Beloit police arrested him Thursday.