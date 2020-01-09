Walworth County

Charged

ANDREW R. ABRAMSKI, 40, of 2550 Honey Creek Circle, No. 825, East Troy, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse enhancers. Village of East Troy police say on Nov. 27, Abramski, drunk after deer hunting, choked a woman he knows.

THOMAS C. FRY, 35, of W1116 Mangrove Road, Genoa City, with battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. The first two charges have domestic abuse repeater enhancers, making them felonies. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 21, Fry struck a woman he knows and broke a TV and window.

JAMES E. KALENIAN, 57, of Beaver Dam, with attempting to flee an officer, operating while under the influence as a third offense and a related charge. Fontana police say on Oct. 5, Kalenian drove away from an officer who tried to pull him over, reaching speeds of more than 50 mph in a 25 mph zone, before crashing. Police said he later tested for a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.129.

MARK C. THURMOND, 31, of South Holland, Illinois, with attempting to flee an officer. Village of East Troy police say on Dec. 20, Thurmand sped away from officers at speeds greater than 150 mph before crashing in Milwaukee County.