Rock County
Reported
TIRE DAMAGE at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday on Kettering Street near Deerfield Drive, Janesville, when a tire detached from a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to a Milton woman, crossed Deerfield Drive into the Sam’s Club parking lot and hit an unoccupied, parked Pontiac Vibe, which sustained “functional damage.” The Trailblazer’s driver was cited for driving after suspension and without insurance. Police could not determine why the tire came off the car.
Walworth County
Charged
RONALD A. BLOOM, 39, of 13 S. Wright St., Elkhorn, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments. Elkhorn police say on Dec. 16, Bloom choked and hit a woman over an argument that started over bacon.
ANDREW HAYES, 33, of 124 S. Fifth St., Apt. A, Delavan, with possession of narcotics, a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. City of Delavan police say on Dec. 7, they stopped Hayes and found him with used needles, Suboxone, marijuana and heroin.
RYAN D. HOLMBECK, 34, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, with possession of a controlled substance as a subsequent offense. Town of Linn police say on Oct. 24, they found Holmbeck, who had been in a car crash, with 1 gram of LSD. Holmbeck has a 2003 conviction of possessing drug paraphernalia in Manitowoc County.
JAELAN D. JOHNSON, 22, of 2254 Skyline Drive, Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 16, police stopped Johnson and found him with about 1 pound of marijuana.
CHANDRA M. MILLER, 43, of 407 S. Main St., Delavan, with identity theft for financial gain. City of Delavan police say on Dec. 12, Miller stole a debit card and used it at a Redbox movie rental kiosk and a McDonald’s.
MAKAYLA D. PATTERSON, 20, of 168 Fraternity Lane, No. 9, Whitewater, with two counts of delivering marijuana and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in April and May they conducted controlled buys of 6.83 grams of marijuana from Patterson before on Dec. 5 finding her with alprazolam and THC.
THOMAS C. SCHENNING, 24, of Silver Lake, with three counts of delivering LSD as party to the crime. Police say in July and August, they conducted controlled buys of LSD from someone whom Schenning assisted.
TERRANCE M. WILLIAMS, 18, of 410 N. Terrace St., No. 7, Delavan, with burglary, attempted burglary and misdemeanor theft. City of Delavan police say on Dec. 9, Williams took $100 and a set of keys from the American Legion Hall and later tried to enter the hall again.
