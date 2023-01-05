Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 5, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)VINCENT CORNER, 52, of Janesville, possession of narcotics, Jan. 2, High and Van Buren streets, Janesville.KIJA POWELL, 25, intimidating a victim; false imprisonment; strangulation and suffocation, Jan. 2, 2500 block of Andre Avenue, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Crime Criminal Law Suffocation Possession False Imprisonment Kija Powell Narcotic Trending Now Officer whose pistol misfired at school retires from Janesville Police Department Current, former Milton mayors will face off in April Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Candidates in town of Beloit, villages of Clinton, Orfordville file paperwork MacFarlane Pheasants promote Theisen, Pope to vice president positions Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Public record for Dec. 20, 2022 Public record for Dec. 16, 2022 Public record for Dec. 15, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022