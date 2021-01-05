Rock County
Arrest
PAERYESE J.L. CARTER, 21, of Rockford, Illinois, at 9:02 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, in the 2600 block of Kellogg Avenue, Janesville, on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Charged
DEVIN M. EDWARDS, 17, of 22 E. Ash Lane, Milton, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and misdemeanor theft. Milton police say on Nov. 3, Edwards stole a car from someone.
AUSTIN A. GILLHAM, 25, of 2203 Adel St., Janesville, with two counts of neglecting a child and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Beloit police say on Nov. 6, Gillham overdosed while in the car with his wife, Ashley N. Gillham (who also faces charges from this incident) and two young children.
LATOYA L. HILL, 23, of 1828 Garden Drive, Janesville, with battery by prisoner. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Dec. 24, Hill struck another inmate at the Rock County Jail.
BRETT A. ROSMAN, 37, no fixed address, with party to uttering a forgery and identity theft. Evansville police say on Nov. 23, Rosman got someone to cash a check belonging to someone else for him.