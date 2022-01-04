Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

PRECIOUS OLLER, 45, Orfordville, at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, in the 1700 block of First Center Avenue, Brodhead. It was listed as her second arrest for intoxicated driving.

KEVIN GITCHEL, 49, of Brodhead, at 12:27a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, in the 1700 block First Center Avenue, Brodhead, for first-offense operating an ATV while under the influence.