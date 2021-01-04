Rock County
Arrests
A 17-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 2:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, in the 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville, on charges of physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct.
DIANE K. GARDNER, 44, of 1304 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.
KAYLA R. POLLARD, 25, of 20 S. John Paul Road, Milton, at midnight Sunday, Jan. 3, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and fraudulent use of a financial card.