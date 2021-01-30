Rock County
Arrest
MIRACLE L. LOYD, 42, of Madison, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, on a charge of battery by prisoner after an altercation with another Rock County Jail inmate.
Reported
CAR CHASE at 12:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, on County KK and Bowers Lake Road, town of Lima. A sheriff's deputy reported seeing an older-model, square-body truck traveling at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy was instructed to break off the chase. The deputy checked to see if the truck had gone off the road but found nothing.