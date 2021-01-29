Rock County
Charged
SKYLER N. PLOOF, 19, of 214 S. Pearl St., upper unit, Janesville, with armed burglary, robbery with use of force, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and six counts of bail jumping. Janesville police say in December, Ploof was with people who stormed into a home while armed, stole a cellphone, and smashed a TV and Christmas tree with a baseball bat.
CHARLI M. POTE, 36, of 1312 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Jan. 25, they stopped a car where Pote was a passenger and found her with 0.18 grams of fentanyl.