Rock County
Arrest
WILLIAM F. STARKS, 56, of 853 Walker St., Janesville, at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at home on a charge of aggravated battery intending to cause bodily harm as an act of domestic violence. Janesville police say a woman told them Starks punched her.
Charged
TIMOTHY L. CLEMONS, 39, of 381 E. Riverdale Drive, Edgerton, with causing mental harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Jan. 1, Clemons threatened to put a gun in the mouth of someone he knows, threats that others told police they heard or have heard from him before.
KAYLA R. SCARBOROUGH, 25, of 20½ S. John Paul Road, Milton, with fraudulent use of a financial card and two counts of felony bail jumping. Janesville police say on Dec. 22, she used the prepaid Visa debit card belonging to someone else for nearly $130.