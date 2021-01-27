Rock County
Arrest
BRIAN J. PALUCH, 35, of 2402 Hawaii Drive, Janesville, at 7:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Center Avenue and State Street on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, carrying a facsimile firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Reported
FRAUD at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, when a town of Harmony woman told the Rock County Sheriff's Office that she had given someone she met online $20,000 over the last two years. She told authorities she learned the person was scamming her after speaking with a psychic.
Charged
CRAIG W. CHAMPION, 32, of 310 Locust St., Beloit, with third-degree sexual assault, battery, criminal damage to property, theft and disorderly conduct. Edgerton police say on Jan. 19, Champion struck, headbutted and sexually assaulted a woman he knows.