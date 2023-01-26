Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 26, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)DEONTE YOUNG, 30, of Beloit, manufacturing and delivering cocaine; first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Dec. 30, 500 block of South Main Street, Janesville.GARY BELLRICHARD, 60, of Janesville, two counts of operating a vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol concentration, fourth offense, Jan. 22, Court Street and Oakhill Avenue, Janesville.BROCK MESSNER, 31, of Janesville, physical abuse of a child, Jan. 23, 800 block of Harding Street, Janesville.DUSTIN O’CONNOR, 40, of Janesville, OWI (7, 8, or 9 offense), Jan. 24, Mineral Point Avenue and Walnut Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Felony Criminal Law Crime Abuse Arrest Owi Brock Deonte Young Trending Now Rock County traffic stop turned drug bust nets more than 7,000 grams of cocaine Jury finds former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El guilty of murder, other charges Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Milton School Board sets $9.5 million April operating referendum Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022