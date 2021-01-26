Rock County
Arrests
NANCY S. MARTIN, 36, of Madison, at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of retail theft greater than $500, resisting an officer and bail jumping.
RAKEEM B. MCCAA, 26, of 1412 Clary St., Beloit, at 6:12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24k at 1811 Green Forest Run, Janesville, on charges of unlawful use of a telephone and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
DAWN M. PALUCCI, 43, 2309 Highland Ave., Janesville, at 10:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the Janesville Police Department on charges of arson of property other than a building, criminal damage to property and burglary.
BROCK T. WEAVER, 30, of 303 S. Ringold St., Janesville, at 10:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JAMES D. BEGGS, 25, of the town of Plymouth, at 4:37 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Washington Street and Golf Course Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. He was also cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed. Janesville police say Beggs appeared to have gone off the road and rolled his truck onto its roof.
CHRISTOPHER C. CAMPBELL, 30, of 1528 Swallow Lane, Janesville, at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at 6501 S. Highway 51, town of Rock. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Campbell overdosed and crashed into a snowbank. It was not immediately clear which number OWI offense it was.
BRIAN R. GROSSMAN, 59, of 615 Matheson St., Janesville, at 4:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Highway 51 and County M, town of Fulton. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say he had slurred speech and admitted to having beer and marijuana in the car.
BLAKE E. HOOPS, 25, of 9129 N. County H, Edgerton, at 12:37 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Center Avenue and Van Buren Street, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say his preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.112.
TODD E. LANDEN, 36, of 2210 S. Pearl St., Janesville, at 1:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Highway 51 and Knilans Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Landen ran a red light. Landen was also arrested at 12:23 p.m. Sunday in Janesville on another intoxicated driving offense.
Charged
KELLY F. CURRIER, 44, of 19 W. Main St., No. 1, Evansville, with party to identity theft and uttering a forgery. Evansville police say on Nov. 23, they received a report that Currier was involved in cashing a check for someone who was not authorized to cash the check.