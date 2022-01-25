Sorry, an error occurred.
Rock County
Arrests
ASHLEY N. GILLHAM, 23, of 2203 Adel St., Janesville, at 3:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, for felony retail theft.
BRIAN P. ALLINGER, 38, of 2047 Ravine St., Janesville, at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at his home, for disorderly conduct.
JORDAN W. WOFFORD, 28, of 1524 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.
LISA D. SHERER, 40, of 1210 Kellogg Ave., No. 7, Janesville, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at 1604 E. Racine St., for theft and misappropriation.
MARY J. WRIGHT, 29, of 238 Madison St., No. 2, Janesville, at 3:28 Friday, Jan. 21, at 2017 Humes Road, Janesville, for retail theft.
SANTOS BALADEZ, 42, of 1021 N. Grand Ave. Janesville, at 11:47 Saturday, Jan. 22, at home for false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DARREN P. MISNER, 28, Beloit, at 2:07 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the corner of Center Avenue and Delavan Drive, Janesville. Also found in possession of THC.
