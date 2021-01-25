Rock County
Arrest
ZACHARY L. TREZEK, 29, of Janesville, at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 2535 Beloit Ave., Janesville. Police say Trezek stole about $750 in technological devices from Universal Recycling, where he worked.
Intoxicated driving arrest
MICHAEL T. RIEGERT, 28, of 258 Ba-Wood Lane, Janesville, at 2:38 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at 254 E. Memorial Drive. It was listed as a first offense, though he was also arrested for intoxicated driving Dec. 30 and Jan. 8, according to earlier reports. Janesville police say he was slumped over the wheel in a parking lot on Jan. 22.