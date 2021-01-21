Rock County
Arrests
JEFFERY A. HEIMANN, 39, of 319 N. Academy St., Janesville, at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home on charges of threat to an officer, disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer.
TASHA L. HENDERSON, 30, of 307 Rosewood Drive, Janesville, at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at home on a charge of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DARIUS M. FOSTER, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 6530 S. Highway 51, town of Rock. It was listed as a hit-and-run, but it was not listed which number OWI it was.
JAMES R. KNAPP, 49, of 1716 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Washington Street and Golf Course Road. It was listed as a first offense.
Fire
HOUSE FIRE reported at 12:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at 4217 E. Creek Road, town of Turtle. Rock County sheriff's deputies say the house and the detached garage were completely engulfed.